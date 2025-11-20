Osimhen Won’t Quit Galatasaray For Barcelona — Gardi

Super agent George Gardi has said Victor Osimhen is happy at Galatasaray and won’t be leaving the Turkish Super Lig champions any time soon.

Osimhen has recently been linked with a move to Spanish giants Barcelona.

The Blaugurana have reportedly listed him among the potential alternatives to replace Poland international Robert Lewandowski.

Gardi, who brokered Osimhen’s move from Napoli to Galatasaray however said the striker is happy in Turkey.

“Victor signed for a project, and it’s not just for a season,” Gardi said in an interview with Sky Sports Germany.

“He’s happy in Istanbul, he’s on a great salary, he’s loved by millions of fans, the team is competitive in the champions League, and he’s playing great. Why change?”

Osimhen spent the 2024/25 season on loan with Galatasaray before joining the Yellow and Reds on a permanent transfer this summer.

The 26-year-old has scored nine goals in 12 appearances across all competitions for the Yellow and Reds this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



