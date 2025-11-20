Lookman Key Player For Atalanta Despite Uncertain Future — Palladino

Atalanta head coach Raffaele Palladino has expressed his desire to keep Ademola Lookman at the club, reports Completesports.com.

Lookman pushed to leave Atalanta for another Serie A club Inter Milan this summer.

The 28-year-old was recently involved in a touchline row with former Atalanta head coach, Ivan Juric.

The tricky winger has been linked with a January exit from the Bergamo club.

Read Also:Fenerbache To Battle Galatasaray For Lookman

Tops clubs like Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, Atletico Madrid, and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly circling around the player.

Palladino, who was recently appointed head coach of the former UEFA Europa League champions insisted that Lookman remain an integral part of the team.

“Lookman is crucial. I called him, as well as all the others who were on national team duty,” Palladino said at his unveiling.

“He presented himself very well. I’ll evaluate his role based on how he performs in training.”

By Adeboye Amosu



