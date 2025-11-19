Fenerbache To Battle Galatasaray For Lookman

Fenerbache have joined the number of clubs interested in Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman, reports Completesports.com.

The Yellow Canaries Istanbul rivals, Galatasaray are reportedly leading the race for the winger’s signature.

Premier League club, Tottenham Hotspur and Spanish outfit, Atletico Madrid are also rumoured to have interest in Lookman.

The Nigeria international could leave Atalanta in January after failing to secure a move to Inter Milan in the summer.

According to Foot Italia, Fenerbahce tried to sign the the tricky winger after the transfer window closed in Italy, but their proposal was rejected.

Galatasaray would relish a reunion with his Nigerian teammate Victor Osimhen, but there is no concrete offer yet.

Lookman’s contract with with Atalanta will expire in 2027.



