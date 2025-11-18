Atletico Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur Renew Interest In Lookman

Atletico Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur will attempt to sign Ademola Lookman from Atalanta in January.

The two clubs tried for the Nigeria international in the summer.

However, Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray are regarded as favourites to sign Lookman.

The Yellow and Reds have reportedly tabled a contract offer worth €9m-a-year to Lookman’s agents ahead of the winter market.

The 28-year-old is also open to the idea of linking up with his international teammate, Victor Osimhen at the RAMS Park.

The winger pushed to join Atalanta’s Serie A rival, Inter Milan in the summer

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, La Dea’s management hope Lookman responds positively to new coach Raffaele Palladino, but if his current form continues then selling in January would be an option.

The Bergamo club are also willing to slash their asking price from the €50m valuation.

By Adeboye Amosu



