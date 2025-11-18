Close Menu
    Tottenham Dealt Injury Blow Ahead Arsenal Clash

    Thomas Frank has been dealt yet another injury blow, with Tottenham midfielder Pape Matar Sarr returning to London after picking up a knock on international duty, football.london reports.

    Sarr started Senegal’s 2-0 defeat to Brazil on Saturday, with the match played at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium in north London. The midfielder was forced off in the second half, however, after going down under a challenge.

    The 23-year-old was flanked by medical staff and appeared in discomfort as he left the pitch. Senegal manager Pape Thiaw initially said the injury wasn’t serious and insisted: “I don’t think it’s a big deal.”

    But Sarr has not been named in the Senegal matchday squad for Tuesday’s friendly with Kenya. The Spurs man instead remained in London after Saturday’s match against Brazil and did not travel to Turkey with his teammates.

    “We left him in London,” Thiaw confirmed. “He took a knock. So we felt it would be difficult for him to recover in just two days.”


