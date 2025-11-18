Concentrate On Winning 2025 AFCON –Lawal Tells Eagles

Former Nigerian international Dimeji Lawal has advised the Super Eagles to concentrate on winning the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



He made this known on the backdrop of Nigeria’s 4-3 loss on penalties to DR Congo in the 2026 World Cup playoffs at the weekend.



In a chat with Completesports.com, Lawal stated that the 2025 AFCON should serve as an opportunity to repay Nigerians.

“It’s sad that the Super Eagles will not be playing at the 2026 World Cup after that loss on penalties to DR Congo.



“However, I expect the players to do everything to win the 2025 AFCON for Nigerians. They have done well to support the team and the best gift that can appease them is the AFCON title.



“There is no doubt that Nigeria are one of the favourites to win the competitions in Morocco.”



