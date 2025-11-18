Onyeka: Super Eagles Must Shift Attention To AFCON 2025

Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka has said the team must fight to win the title at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

Eric Chelle’s side will be desparate to win the competition after failing to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The three-time African champions lost 4-3 on penalities to Democratic Republic of Congo in the final of the African playoffs in Rabat on Sunday night.

Onyeka said they must now shift attention to the AFCON 2025 finals.

“We, the players, are hurting, just as much as Nigerians are hurting. Nigerians have every right to be very upset with us. It is very tough not to go to the next World Cup,” Onyeka said after the loss to the Leopards.

“Some of us may not be around in five years, in 2030. It’s painful.

“But we have an AFCON to play in 34 days and we need to get ready for that and do better than we did last time.”

By Adeboye Amosu



