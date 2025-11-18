Close Menu
    Lazio Ready To Sell Super Eagles Midfielder In January

    Lazio will listen to offers for Fisayo Dele-Bashiru when the transfer window reopens in January.

    Dele-Bashiru enjoyed a good start at the Serie A club, scoring five goals and providing three assists in 28 appearances across all competitions last season.

    The Nigeria international has struggled with a hamstring problem this term which has limited his appearance for the club.

    The 24-year-old has appeared four times for the Biancloesti in the current campaign.

    Dele-Bashiru is expected to return to action after the international break.

    According to Football Italia, the midfielder is not considered untouchable, and if someone comes forward with a credible, convincing proposal in the coming weeks, Lazio will listen.

    He joined Lazio from Turkish Super Lig outfit Hataypsor in 2024.

