Fritz Likens Boniface To Former Brazilian Icon

Werder Bremen’s sporting director, Clemens Fritz, has likened Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface to former Brazilian icon Aílton.



In a chat with Deichstube, Fritz stated that the Nigerian international needs more time to start banging in the goals for the club.



“I know that a lot is expected of him. Victor is a player who needs a good environment, and he has that here at Werder,” said Fritz as per Deichstube.

“When I see Victor, I sometimes think back to Ailton’s early days.



“Like Ailton with Thomas Schaaf back then, Victor has a coach in Horst Steffen who takes intensive care of him and challenges him at the same time.”



Boniface is on a season-long loan from Bayer Leverkusen and has made several substitute appearances for Werder Bremen.



