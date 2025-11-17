Close Menu
    Bundesliga News

    Fritz Likens Boniface To Former Brazilian Icon

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Fritz Likens Boniface To Former Brazilian Icon
    Boniface in action for Werder Bremen

    Werder Bremen’s sporting director, Clemens Fritz, has likened Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface to former Brazilian icon Aílton.

    In a chat with Deichstube, Fritz stated that the Nigerian international needs more time to start banging in the goals for the club.

    “I know that a lot is expected of him. Victor is a player who needs a good environment, and he has that here at Werder,” said Fritz as per Deichstube.

    Read Also:Romano Confirms Galatasaray Interest In Lookman

    “When I see Victor, I sometimes think back to Ailton’s early days.

    “Like Ailton with Thomas Schaaf back then, Victor has a coach in Horst Steffen who takes intensive care of him and challenges him at the same time.”

    Boniface is on a season-long loan from Bayer Leverkusen and has made several substitute appearances for Werder Bremen.


    Share.
    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.