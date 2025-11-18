NPFL: Enyimba Slam Players With 50% Pay Cut After Shock Home Defeat To Wikki Tourists

Enyimba have imposed a salary-cut sanction on their players following the People’s Elephant’s 1-0 defeat to Wikki Tourists of Bauchi in Sunday’s 2025/2026 NPFL matchday 13 encounter at the Enyimba Stadium, Completesports.com reports.

Abubakar Aliu scored an extraordinary long-range goal 21 minutes into the game, taking advantage of goalkeeper Kevin Ogunga, who strayed too far from his area.

Management React With Coaching Crew Suspension

The defeat was Enyimba’s second home loss of the campaign, having earlier fallen to Warri Wolves at the same venue. In response, the hierarchy of the nine-time NPFL champions suspended the club’s coaching crew led by Stanley Eguma.

Also Read: NPFL: Enyimba Suspend Eguma, Assistants Over Poor Results

The wave of sanctions did not end with Eguma’s suspension. It also extended to the players, whose salaries have been slashed by 50 per cent.

Enyimba Players Receive Pay-Cut Notice

Checks revealed that on Monday, 17 November, the management forwarded an official pay-cut letter to the club captain, Pascal Eze, for onward delivery to his teammates.

Enyimba were 8th on the log heading into Sunday’s fixture but slipped to 11th after the defeat.

“They’ve placed us on half salary,” one of the players told Completesports.com on Tuesday morning, requesting anonymity.

“Same management that haven’t paid us a single match bonus since the season started are now cutting our salaries by half,” he added.

Enyimba Turn To Interim Coach Ukaegbu

Enyimba, now under the interim technical guidance of Coach Lawrence Ukaegbu, will travel to Jos this weekend to face Katsina United in a matchday 14 encounter.

By Sab Osuji



