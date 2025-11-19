NPFL: Remo Stars Pip Kano Pillars In Abeokuta

Remo Stars moved out of the relegation zone following a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Kano Pillars in a rescheduled Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday five encounter at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta on Wednesday, Completesports.com.

Victor Mbaoma scored the decisive goal four minutes after the half hour mark.

Mbaoma nodded home after Olamilekan Adedayo’s shot was initially saved by the Kano Pillars goalkeeper.

It was Daniel Ogunmodede’s side fifth win of the season.

Remo Stars also moved to 15th position on the table with 16 points from 12 matches.

Kano Pillars are still searching for their first win under Mohammed Babaganaru.

The Sai Masu Gida remain bottom of the log with six points from 13 games.



