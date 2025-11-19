CAF Awards 2025: Moshood Loses Women’s Young Player Award To Morocco’s El Madani

Flamingos of Nigeria captain and Bayelsa Queens star Shakirat Moshood to the 2025 CAF Women’s Young Player of the Year award to Morocco’s Doha El Madani.

Moshood missed out on the award at the ceremony in Morocco on Wednesday.

El Madani’s win underlined her emergence as one of Africa’s most promising young footballers.

She was Voted Moroccan Women’s Championship Young Player of the Year recently, following an impressive showing in the 2024 edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League where she was voted Young Player of the Tournament.

She capped what has been a phenomenal season with another CAF Award recognition.

In the men’s category another Moroccan Othmane Maamma won the award.



