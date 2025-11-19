CAF Awards 2025: Super Falcons Win National Team Of The Year

Nigeria’s Super Falcons on Wednesday won the National Team of the Year at the 2025 CAF Awards in Rabat, Morocco, reports Completessports.com.

The Super Falcons were recognised for their impressive performance at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The West Africans won a record-extending 10th title at the biennial competition.

Nigeria defeated hosts Atlas Lionesses of Morocco 3-2 in pulsating final.

Justine Madugu’s side trailed 2-0 at half-time before fighting back to win the game.

They beat Morocco and Black Queens of Ghana to the award.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Ibrahim Gusau received the award on behalf of the Super Falcons.

By Adeboye Amosu



