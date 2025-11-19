CAF Awards 2025: Nnadozie Lands Third Consecutive Women’s Goalkeeper Of The Year

Super Falcons or Nigeria and Brighton and Hove Albion first choice Chiamaka Nnadozie has won the 2025 Africa Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year award.

Nnadozie has now claimed the award for the third year running (also won the award in 2023 and 2024).

She beat off competition from Morocco and AS FAR’s Khadija Er-Rmichi and Andile Dlamini of South Africa and Mamelodi Sundowns at the award night in Rabat, Morocco, today (Wednesday).

Nnadozie has been instrumental for both club and country which was not a surprise she came out tops at the awards.

Also Read: CAF Awards 2025: Super Falcons Win National Team Of The Year

She played a key role as the Super Falcons clinched a record-extending 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco earlier this year.

Also, she has been putting in brilliant displays for her English club Brighton since she joined them from French club Paris FC in the summer.

Morocco and former Sevilla star Yassine Bounou won the men’s Goalkeeper of the Year award.

Meanwhile, Flamingos and Bayelsa Queens forward Shakirat Moshood missed out on the Women’s Young Player of the Year award.

She was beaten to the award by Doha El Madani of Morocco.

By James Agberebi



