CAF Awards 2025: Hakimi Beats Osimhen To African Men’s Player Of The Year

Morocco and Paris Saint-Germain star defender Achraf Hakimi has been named 2025 African men’s Player of the Year.

Hakimi finished ahead of former winners Victor Osimhen and Mohamed Salah to clinch the award.

He is the first Moroccan since Mustapha Hadji (1998) to claim the continent’s prestigious individual men’s award and is the first defender to be named Africa’s best player since former TP Mazembe centre-back Bwanga Tshimen in 1973.

The right-back was instrumental for both the French giants and his national team.

He helped PSG land the treble, securing the Ligue 1, French Cup and first UEFA Champions League title.

In the final of the Champions League against his former club Inter Milan, Hakimi opened the scoring in the 5-0 win.

He also helped the Parisiens reach the final of the revamped FIFA Club World Cup which they lost 3-0 to Chelsea in the final.

For the Atlas Lions of Morocco, he helped them qualify for next year’s FIFA World Cup.

However, there are fears Hakimi could miss this year’s AFCON in his country due to injury.

In the women’s category Ghizlane Chebbak also from Morocco emerged as the winner ahead of Super Falcons and PSG forward Rasheedat Ajibade.

By James Agberebi



