Missing Out Of 2026 WC Still Hurt --Akor

Super Eagles striker Akor Adams has expressed disappointment with Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.



Recall that Nigeria missed out on a place at the Mundial after losing to DR Congo on penalties in Sunday’s fiercely contested African play-off final.

The Sevilla striker, who netted a goal in the team’s 4-1 thrashing of Gabon in the semi-final, stated via his official X handle on Wednesday, that he’s feels hurt with Nigeria’s absence from the World Cup.



“As a Nigerian nothing hurts more than missing out on what could bring the most joy to my people amidst all happening in our dear country.”



Nigeria will now shift focus to next month’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco as they seek redemption after their World Cup disappointment.



