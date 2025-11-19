Unuanel: Eagles Always Struggle To Win Games Without Osimhen

Former Kwara United coach Samson Unuanel has disclosed that the Super Eagles always struggle to win games without Victor Osimhen in the attack.



He made this known on the backdrop of the team’s failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup after losing to DR Congo via penalty shootouts on Sunday.



Speaking with Completesports.com, Unuanel stated that the Super Eagles struggled to threaten DR Congo’s defence after the withdrawal of the Galatasaray star.

“It has become a norm in the Super Eagles that once Osimhen is not in the team, the other players fail to raise the level of their game.



“It was so obvious against DR Congo; after Osimhen’s substitution in the second half, the attack had no bite, and that gave DR Congo confidence to attack us.



“Something must be done drastically to prevent this issue of overdependency on Osimhen for goals in the Super Eagles. Every other striker must be there to always make an impact in the absence of Osimhen.”



