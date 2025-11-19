EXCLUSIVE: Super Eagles Lacked ‘Fear Factor’ After Osimhen Was Subbed Off Against DR Congo — Akuneto

Chuks Akuneto, the Nigerian-born Oldham Athletic U-19 Head Coach in Greater Manchester, has exclusively told Completesports.com that Victor Osimhen’s substitution in Sunday night’s 2026 FIFA World Cup African play-offs final between Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo played a major role in the Super Eagles’ defeat in the tense encounter.

Frank Onyeka put Nigeria ahead three minutes after kick-off, but the Congolese equalised in the 32nd minute through Mechak Elia.

The match ended 1-1 after regulation time, forcing extra time, which also failed to separate both sides.

Super Eagles Beaten On Penalties As Congo Advance

The Leopards of Congo triumphed 4-3 on penalties, progressing to the intercontinental play-offs scheduled for March 2026 in Mexico.

Osimhen was substituted before the start of the second half after sustaining a knock in the first half.

Eagles Lost Their ‘Fear Factor’ — Akuneto

Speaking from his base in the United Kingdom on Monday afternoon, Akuneto told Completesports.com that Osimhen’s removal stripped the Super Eagles of their attacking intimidation, giving the Congolese defenders the confidence to push forward and repeatedly test Nigeria’s back line until the final whistle.

“Of course, Osimhen comes with a fear factor, and his absence gave Congo a breather and some respite,” Akuneto said.

Super Eagles Started Brightly But Faded, Says Coach

He added that the Super Eagles began the match strongly but surprisingly “gassed out” as the game progressed.

“We started brightly, which shocked the Congolese, especially with that early goal by Frank Onyeka.

“But the Congolese reacted very well by changing their approach, which we had no answer to, though our coach tried to stem the tide.

“Congo allowed our central defenders to have the ball and went into a mid-block, which denied our midfielders space to operate. So we tried to bypass the midfield and play directly — long passes — to our strikers, but the Congolese defenders were prepared, with Chancel Mbemba and Axel Tuanzebe always alert.

“They overpowered us in midfield with their superior numbers, though we defended well and showed great resolve to stay in the game,” Akuneto explained.

