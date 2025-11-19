Osimhen: My Injury Not Serious

Victor Osimhen has assured that the injury he sustained during Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs final with Democratic Republic of Congo is not serious, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen did not come out for the second half as a precaution after picking up a hamstring injury.

The 26-year-old was replaced by Sevilla striker Jerome Adams Akor.

Nigeria lost the encounter 4-3 on penalities putting an end to their ambition of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup finals.

“My injury is not very serious.”the former Napoli striker told A Spor on arrival in Turkey.

Osimhen will reportedly undergo MRI scan to determine the severity of the injury.

The forward is expected to be rested for Saturday’s clash with Gençlerbirliği.

By Adeboye Amosu



