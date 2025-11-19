Osimhen: My Injury Not Serious

Victor Osimhen has assured that the injury he sustained during Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs final with Democratic Republic of Congo is not serious, reports Completesports.com.
Osimhen did not come out for the second half as a precaution after picking up a hamstring injury.
The 26-year-old was replaced by Sevilla striker Jerome Adams Akor.
Read Also:We Knew If We Keep Osimhen Quiet We Will Beat Nigeria –DR Congo Star, Sadiki
Nigeria lost the encounter 4-3 on penalities putting an end to their ambition of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup finals.
“My injury is not very serious.”the former Napoli striker told A Spor on arrival in Turkey.
Osimhen will reportedly undergo MRI scan to determine the severity of the injury.
The forward is expected to be rested for Saturday’s clash with Gençlerbirliği.
By Adeboye Amosu
Osimhen you have to apologise to finidi if you don’t want injury to make you retire early….
There is a curse on you…
Yes you are an injury prone player, hot headed etc…but spiritually, your problems increased the day you decided to disrespect legendary finidi….
Your being stuck in that tolotolo league, with no elite club like madrid, psg, mancity from prestigious league that can meet your pay, coming to sign you despite all the records you’ve broken there is not ordinary… but your gullible followers don’t know this….they think I am just catching cruise….
Even if Nigeria had qualified for the 2026 wc…A long term Injury would have still kept you out of the team until after the wc….
Its just like a kid who insulted/body shamed an old man that has seen and done it all and tomorrow that same kid expects to get old…hahahaha
Buhahahaha…..continue lying to yourself.
I thought you said Osimhen’s salary demands have had nothing to do with transfer decisions concerning him……LMAOooo.
You’ve lied so much to yourself, even you are now getting bored of your own lies……LMAOooo. In the words of Baba Obj……I dey laugh o.
Man City currently has a 400k plus per week rated Halaand, they should sign another 400k plus per week no 9 and have to sit one of the on the bench right…..??
Real Madrid also has a 400k plus per week rated Mbappe, they too should sign another 400k plus per week no 9 and have to sit one of them on the bench while shelling out humongous salaries per week too right….??
I can see your brain is still in a coma, that is why Fabrizio Romano’s reports of PSG agreeing a 4 year 14 Million per year deal with Osimhen in January, but Napoli not willing to accept 100m still doesnt make any sense to you, which was after PSG had offered 200m plus for him and Kvara a window before and De Laurentis turning it down.
I had vowed to stop dignifying you with audience, but I was moved to pity when I saw that your own lies seem to have stopped making sense to you, and because when a lie is told repeatedly, it begins to sound like the truth.
I am sure Lookman is also suffering from the “Finidi curse” since he is practically passing through the exact same problems Osimhen is passing through…….LMAOooooo. He too needs to apologize to Finidi because that is probably the only explanation of why clubs are not circling round the first man to score a hat-trick in an European final and current AFOTY despite his salary being a paltry 3m per year……..LMAooo
The fact that you have not had anything to say about Lookman till date shows how much of a pathetic liar you are….a shameless street dog who is just pained by Osimhen’s continued progress and rising profile and would not stop at anything to rubbish everything he does.
I thought you said Nicolas Jackson is better than Osimhen……LMAOooo. He didn’t even make the top 10 nomination despite playing one of the biggest clubs in the world…….LMAOooo….but a tolotolo league player is even making the top 3 despite a slow start to the season…..LMAOooo
I thought Osimhen could only get recognition by going to collect peanuts in Chelsea and Man U……..LMAOoooooo
Helloooooo….UEFA did a UCL diary documentary on Osimhen a few days ago (first of its kind in almost 2 decades for a Nigerian player), yes, the same Osimhen that you will make sure never knows peace…….LMAooooo and within 24hrs of its release, it had over 300k views on YouTube alone……..LMAOooo.
So please continue your thin air punches at Osimhen ehn….. It’s like it’s even propelling him more into stardom every passing day…….LMAOooo.
Osimhen is not good, yet you piss in your diapers every time he comes late to camp or is unavailable for the national team……LMAOooooo
Despite the failure to qualify for world cup and I hope next NFL wouldn’t take risk again over any single tournament . And I wish safe play for my star osimhem .
And over Lookman issue about the renew interest by Atletico Madrid and he needs to be more much care in his decision to join any club .