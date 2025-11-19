Galatasaray Provide Injury Update On Osimhen

Galatasaray have confirmed Victor Osimhen sustained an injury while on international duty with Nigeria, Completesports.com.

Osimhen was replaced by Sevilla striker Adams Akor during half-time of Super Eagles’ 2026 FIFA World Cup African playoffs final with Democratic Republic of Congo in Rabat on Sunday.

The striker assured on his return to Turkey that the injury is not serious.

Galatasaray confirmed the forward underwent MRI examination at the club’s hospital on Wednesday.

The Turkish Super Lig champions also stated that the former Napoli player has started treatment on the injury.

“Our football player Victor Osimhen, a moderate level of strain (strain and bleeding) was detected in his left posterior muscle and treatment has been started,” reads a statement on the club’s official website.

The 26-year-old is now expected to miss Okan Buruk’s side Turkish Super Lig clash with Gençlerbirliği this weekend.

By Adeboye Amosu



