EXCLUSIVE: ‘Super Eagles Lacked Tactical Discipline In DR Congo Defeat’ — Bonfrere

Dutch-born former Nigeria coach, Jo Bonfrere, has exclusively told Completesports.com that the Super Eagles’ defeat to DR Congo in Sunday’s final match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup African play-offs in Rabat, Morocco, was the result of the team’s technical and tactical indiscipline.

The Leopards of Dr Congo beat the Eagles 4-3 on penalty shoot-out after the match ended 1-1 after 120 t minutes at the Prince Moulay El Hassan Stadium, Rabat and advanced to the six-nation intercontinental play-offs scheduled for March 2026 in Mexico.

Bonfrere, who led Nigeria to the historic gold medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games after a famous 3-2 victory over Argentina in the final, spoke from his home in the Netherlands on Monday morning.

The 79-year-old, who still cherishes that Olympic triumph 29 years on, expressed bitterness that Nigeria will again miss the World Cup — this time the 2026 finals in Mexico, the USA and Canada — after also failing to qualify for the Qatar 2022 edition.

Super Eagles Failed To Use Their Quality Against DR Congo

Reflecting on Sunday night’s clash, Bonfrere admitted that Nigeria had the quality to overpower DR Congo but lacked the necessary technical and tactical sharpness.

“The players weren’t moving without the ball,” Bonfrere began. “There was no movement off the ball and they were too slow in their build-up. They wasted far too many scoring chances in the second half.”

The 2000 AFCON silver medallist noted that the Super Eagles started the game well, taking an early lead through Frank Onyeka’s deflected third-minute effort.

“They started well, got an early goal, but then took their foot off the pedal. Their tempo dropped, and they became slow and less mobile.

Eagles Lacked Urgency And Purpose In Second Half

Bonfrere was disappointed that the Super Eagles deteriorated into a lethargic side that lacked urgency.

“If you were watching as a neutral person, you would have stopped watching in the second half,” he said.

“It was like a ‘sleeping game’ from Nigeria. Now they are not going to the World Cup — bad.”

Super Eagles Produced No Shot On Target After The Break

He further lamented that the Super Eagles failed to muster even one shot on target in the second half, allowing DR Congo to dominate and apply pressure throughout.

“Super Eagles refused to attack — not even one shot on target. Big shame,” he concluded.

By Sab Osuji



