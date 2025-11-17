NFF Apologises For Super Eagles’ World Cup Setback

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has apologised for the Super Eagles failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Eric Chelle’s side lost 4-3 on penalties to the Leopards of Democratic Republic of Congo in the final of the African playoffs in Rabat on Sunday night.

NFF Begs President Tinubu And Nigerians

“NFF wishes to openly and sincerely apologise to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), to the Federal Government as a whole; and to millions of Nigerians, most especially our passionate, loyal football fans, following the Super Eagles failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals,” the football said in a statement on Monday.

“Sunday’s loss to DR Congo in the Africa Play-off Final in Rabat remains a moment of profound sadness for Nigerian football. For a nation where the Super Eagles serve as a symbol of unity, hope, and collective pride, missing out on the World Cup for a second consecutive time is a disappointment of great weight and emotional depth.

“The NFF, the technical crew, and the players understand the gravity of this moment. We understand the expectations Nigerians rightly hold. We understand the passion and sacrifice of a country that has always stood firmly behind its team, through triumphs and trials. And we recognise that our collective effort did not deliver the outcome this nation deserved.

“In the dressing room after the match, the pain among the players was palpable. Many struggled to speak.

“Throughout the long journey of this qualification campaign, we were privileged to receive enormous support from the Federal Government through the National Sports Commission, the National Assembly, key Ministries, Departments and Agencies, our diplomatic missions, the media, and, above all, the passionate fans whose devotion remains unmatched anywhere in the world.

“Football in Nigeria is more than a game. It is a national language. A bridge across cultures, a source of pride and emotional identity. A powerful symbol of unity that binds over 200 million people as one family. We owe it to this nation to honour that bond with sincerity, accountability, and action.”

Focus On AFCON 2025

The NFF further said attention will now be on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

“As we look forward, our immediate attention turns to the Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025, which begins shortly. This tournament presents an opportunity for healing, for renewal, and for demonstrating the resilience that has always defined Nigerian football,” it added.

“In the coming days, the NFF Board and Management will enter into a rigorous review process, honest, uncompromising, and strategic. We will evaluate the technical, administrative, and structural gaps that led to this outcome. And we will take decisive steps to reposition our national teams for future success.

“We make this solemn commitment to the people of Nigeria: We will rebuild trust. We will restore pride. We will reclaim our standing on the global stage. We will not allow this disappointment to be the final word on Nigerian football.

“Nigeria is a nation of resilience, of spirit, of unyielding hope. Just as our people rise from every challenge, so too will the Super Eagles.”



