Egypt Want Salah To Join AFCON Squad Early

Premier League champions Liverpool are in talks with Egypt over when Mohamed Salah will be released for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The AFCON 2025 finals will start in Morocco on Sunday, 21 December.

Arne Slot’s side are expected to lose the forward for an extended period during a hectic football calendar.

Salah is guaranteed to miss clashes with Brighton & Hove Albion, Tottenham, Wolves, Leeds United and Fulham.

However, if the Pharaohs progress as expected from their group, this could extend to 7-8 matches, including crucial fixtures against league leaders Arsenal.

Liverpool are hoping to delay his arrival for the biennial competition.

“We are still in contact with Liverpool and Manchester City at the moment for this matter,” Ibrahim Hassan, the director of the Egypt team, said as he spoke on when Salah could be called up to the side.

The Mirror report that relations between Anfield chiefs and Egypt remain positive, with talks progressing towards an agreement before a crucial period for both parties next month.

A group stage exit for Egypt could mean Salah is back in time for the visit from Leeds United on New Year’s Day, but this is highly unlikely for The Pharaohs who are one of the favourites for the competition.



