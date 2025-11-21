Aina Returns To Training After Injury Layoff

Ola Aina has returned training at Nottingham Forest after his injury layoff, reports Completesports.com.

Aina sustained a hamstring injury while on international duty with Nigeria in September.

The full-back limped off the pitch in the 10th minute of Nigeria’s 1-1 draw with Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

The 29-year-old, who later went under the knife is now expected to return to action for Forest next month.

This will be a big boost for head coach Sean Dyche, who is keen to steer the Tricky Trees out of the relegation zone.

Aina will also hope to be fit in time for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in December.

The injury has forced the former Chelsea defender to miss Nigeria’s last four games.

The 2025 AFCON finals will kick-off in Morocco on Sunday, 21 December.

By Adeboye Amosu



