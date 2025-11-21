I Recommended Zubimendi To Arsenal –Monreal

Former Arsenal left-back Nacho Monreal has revealed that he recommended that the Gunners sign Zubimendi when he was playing alongside him at Real Sociedad.

“Yes, I spoke with him (Arteta) and with the club in general a long time ago,” Monreal told Daily Mirror. “I said to them: ‘You need to look at Martin Zubimendi’, because for me, when I arrived at Real Sociedad, Mikel Merino, for example, had already played for Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund.

“He was already a good player, but Martin had come from the academy and had started from zero. Even from the beginning and from the first moment, you could see something different, you know, something special. You see this guy, he’s 20 or 21 years old and he performs like he was already playing for 10 years.

“He had something different and in my opinion, it’s been a really, really good transfer. Yes they paid a lot for him but he deserved it. He’s still young and he’s going to stay for the next six, seven, eight years, at his top level. It was a good move for Arsenal, and for Martin, of course.”

Also, Monreal spoke on Zubimendi’s decision snub a move to Liverpool in the summer of 2024.

“Well, we didn’t speak exactly about Arsenal but the truth is, Liverpool were in for him and he told me he was not ready to leave Real Sociedad. But this year, when he got the offer from Arsenal, he knew that it was the right moment, and it was the right place to go. I know Mikel called him and Mikel is really, really good when he calls a player, he tells the player exactly what they want to hear.”



