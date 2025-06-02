Benfica Join Race To Sign Arokodare

Portuguese giants Benfica have joined the race to sign KRC Genk striker Tolu Arokodare, reports Completesports.com.

Arokodare caught the eye with his impressive performances for Genk in the 2024/25 season.

The Nigeria international finished as top scorer in the Belgian Pro League with 21 goals.

The 24-year-old also won the Ebony Shoe award for the best African player in Belgium.

According to Belgian news outlet, Voetbalkrant, Benfica have keen interest in the striker.

Arokodare has also been linked with top clubs in Germany, France, and the Premier League.

Genk are reportedly open to selling the player, who they signed from French club Amiens SC in January 2023.

The former Cologne is currently on international duty with Nigeria.

By Adeboye Amosu





