Beşiktaş Announce Ndidi Injury Blow

Wilfred Ndidi will spend time on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury, Completesports.com reports.

Beşiktaş confirmed on Tuesday that the defensive midfielder sustained the injury in Sunday’s defeat at Fenerbahçe.

“Our football player Wilfred Ndidi, who was unable to continue playing in the 85th minute of our A Team’s Trendyol Super League match against Fenerbahçe due to pain in his hamstring, underwent an MRI at Acıbadem Altunizade Hospital, which revealed a strain and bleeding in his hamstring muscle (biceps femoris),” reads a statement on the club’s official website

“Wilfred Ndidi’s treatment has been started by our medical team.”

The 29-year-old has scored twice in 22 league appearances for the Eagles this season.

He joined the Istanbul giants from Sky Bet Championship club Leicester City last summer.

By Adeboye Amosu



