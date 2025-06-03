Besiktas Deny Interest In Onyekuru

Turkish Super Lig club Besiktas have denied they are interested in signing Nigeria winger Henry Onyekuru.

Besiktas have been consistently linked with a move for the former Monaco player.

The Black Eagles released a statement on their website refuting claims they are negotiating with the versatile winger.

“The news published in visual and social media, claiming that our club has held transfer negotiations with professional footballer Henry Onyekuru, is completely baseless,” the club said in a statement.

“We kindly request that all developments regarding our Football First Team be followed through our official channels and that no credence be given to news not shared by our club.”

The 27-year-old’s contract with Saudi club Al Fahya will expire at the end of this month.

He has previously played in Turkey for Galatasaray and Adana Demirspor.

By Adeboye Amosu



