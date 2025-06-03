Arokodare Is One Of The Best Strikers In Belgium –Alderweireld

Former Royal Antwerp defender Toby Alderweireld has described Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare as one of the best strikers in Belgium.



The Nigerian international, who painted the Belgian League with goals with Genk, netted 23 goals and bagged seven assists in all competitions to mark an excellent season.



Reacting to Arokodare’s impressive form, Alderweireld, in a chat with Voetbalkrant, stated that the Super Eagles remain one of the best strikers in Belgium.

Read Also:Besiktas Deny Interest In Onyekuru



“There are also players who did the opposite. Tolu [Arokodare] for example, great guy,” Alderweireld said, as quoted by Voetbalkrant.



“He came to me during the match: ‘Toby, I’m a big fan. You hurt us a lot last season.’ I also sincerely think he is one of the best strikers in Belgium, and I don’t say that because I have to.”



