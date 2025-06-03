Nigerian Forward Signs First Professional Contract With West Ham

Nigerian young forward Elisha Sowunmi has signed his first professional contract with West Ham United.

The Hammers, in a statement on Monday, wrote:”West Ham United is delighted to announce that Academy forward Elisha Sowunmi has signed his first professional contract with the Club.

“The 17-year-old, who has been part of the Academy set-up since the Under-9s age group, was joined by his parents for the proud moment at Chadwell Heath training ground – the place he has called home for the past 12 years.”

Commenting after signing his first professional contract, Sowunmi said:“It feels good to have signed my first professional contract.”

“Being a professional footballer is something I’ve thought about for so many years so for it to finally happen is such a great feeling.

“I’ve come through the age groups with players I’ve grown up alongside so to see all of us reach this point together is really special. Hopefully we can all keep pushing and improving with the U21s.”

He added:“This season has definitely been one of my best. Scoring goals and winning the Premier League Cup was amazing. It’s been a season that I’ll always look back on with pride.

Also Read: Super Eagles Arrive Moscow For Russia Friendly, Hold First Training Tuesday

“But it’s about building on that now. I’m really looking forward to stepping up and being around the U21s at Rush Green. With the first team training there too, you get a sense of what you’re working towards. It’ll be a challenge at times but I’m already raring to go and so excited for next season.”

Sowunmi joined the Academy from Chingford-based grassroots club Ryan FC, progressing through the ranks before signing his full-time scholarship in 2023.

After a promising first season with the U18s, Sowunmi truly hit his stride in the 2024/25 campaign.

The winger, who can play anywhere across the front line, finished as the U18s’ top goalscorer this season with 16 goals and five assists in all competitions, including two hat-tricks – one of which came in a victory over FA Youth Cup and U18 Premier League winners Aston Villa.

Sowunmi also started every match of the victorious U18 Premier League Cup campaign, contributing two goals and three assists – including an assist for Josh Ajala’s winning goal to help West Ham lift the trophy for the first time in the Club’s history.

Sowunmi is the latest member of the Premier League Cup-winning squad to have represented West Ham since Under-9s and to commit their future to the Club, joining fellow long-serving teammates Ezra Mayers, Emeka Adiele, Airidas Golambeckis, Jethro Medine and Riley Hargan in signing professional terms.



