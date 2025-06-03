Okocha Urges Osimhen To Stay With Galatasaray

Former Super Eagles captain Austine Jay Jay Okocha has urged Victor Osimhen to consider a permanent transfer to Turkish Super Lig champions, Galatasaray.
Osimhen spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Galatasaray from Serie A club, Napoli.
The 26-year-old had a memorable spell at the club, helping the Yellow and Reds win the Turkish Super Lig and Turkish Cup.
The powerful striker scored 26 goals to emerge leading scorer in the league.
Read Also:Super Eagles Arrive Moscow For Russia Friendly, Hold First Training Tuesday
Osimhen’s future however remain in the air with a number of clubs interested in his services.
Galatasaray are also desperate to sign him on a permanent transfer.
Okocha, who once had stint in Turkey with Fenerbahce declared that it would be ideal for Osimhen to stay with Galatasaray.
“Turkey is a great place to play and live football,” Okocha told TRT Spor via Haberler,
“Sometimes, you may need to make sacrifices when making decisions in football. Osimhen had a great season at Galatasaray. Ultimately, he is happy there. Why shouldn’t he stay with the team? I love Turkey. He loves it too.”
By Adeboye Amosu
You love Turkey fair enough but Osimhen has bigger ambitions than you had in your playing days wasted playing for low-level football clubs despite your huge talent.
Please do not give him such unsolicited advice,its stressful to receive especially us the super eagles fans.
We need our players playing in big clubs.It intimidate the opponents and boost teams confidence.
The likes of Nicholas Jackson plays for Chelsea,Salah Liverpool,Partey Arsenal,Hakimi Psg all the players mentioned are inspirational to their national teams and you could see their positions in the world cup qualifiers compared to ours ..
Our players sadly plays for average teams though in the top 5 European leagues.We need to change all that henceforth with players having bigger ambitions!
Well said @Greenturf…. wanted saying the same thing….if anybody should advise osimhen it shouldn’t be an ambition-less fella like jay jay who wasted his talents roaming around small clubs like Bolton, hull city etc…who played only for entertainment and money not playing for (adding) glory…. Some would say he played for psg bla bla but back then psg wasn’t really popping like that…they had no strong presence as at then…or na fenabache?
Back then okocha turned down prestigious club that were really popping trophy wise and all because of the bag….
These days I don’t seems to understand Okocha and some of our ex players, they think low