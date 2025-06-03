Okocha Urges Osimhen To Stay With Galatasaray

Former Super Eagles captain Austine Jay Jay Okocha has urged Victor Osimhen to consider a permanent transfer to Turkish Super Lig champions, Galatasaray.

Osimhen spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Galatasaray from Serie A club, Napoli.

The 26-year-old had a memorable spell at the club, helping the Yellow and Reds win the Turkish Super Lig and Turkish Cup.

The powerful striker scored 26 goals to emerge leading scorer in the league.

Osimhen’s future however remain in the air with a number of clubs interested in his services.

Galatasaray are also desperate to sign him on a permanent transfer.

Okocha, who once had stint in Turkey with Fenerbahce declared that it would be ideal for Osimhen to stay with Galatasaray.

“Turkey is a great place to play and live football,” Okocha told TRT Spor via Haberler,

“Sometimes, you may need to make sacrifices when making decisions in football. Osimhen had a great season at Galatasaray. Ultimately, he is happy there. Why shouldn’t he stay with the team? I love Turkey. He loves it too.”

By Adeboye Amosu



