    Nigeria National Teams

    Super Eagles Arrive Moscow For Russia Friendly, Hold First Training Tuesday

    Adeboye AmosuBy 1 Comment2 Mins Read

    The Super Eagles on Monday arrived Moscow for their international friendly against Russia, reports Completesports.com.

    18 players are currently in the team’s camp with two more; Bruno Onyemaechi and Olakunle Olusegun expected to join their teammates on Tuesday.

    The players arrived Moscow in different batches, according to the team’s media officer, Promise Efoghe.

    Meanwhile, the Super Eagles will hold their first training ahead of the game on Tuesday night.

    A number of withdrawals and injuries to some players has forced head coach Eric Chelle to alter his list for the game.

    Friday’s encounter will take place at the 78,000-capacity Luzhniki Stadium, which is the largest football stadium in Russia and the ninth-largest in the whole of Europe.

    Players In Camp

    Goalkeepers: Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania

    Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Igoh Ogbu (SK Slavia Prague, Czech Republic); Sodiq Ismaila (Remo Stars); Benjamin Fredericks (Brentford FC, England)

    Midfielders: Frank Onyeka (Augsburg FC, Germany); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio FC, Italy); Chrisantus Uche (Getafe CF, Spain); Papa Daniel Mustapha (Niger Tornadoes); Saviour Isaac (Enugu Rangers)

    Forwards: Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Simon Moses (FC Nantes, France); Tolu Arokodare (KRC Genk, Belgium).

    Expected In Camp

    Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiacos, Greece), Olakunle Olusegun (Krasnodar FC, Russia),

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    1 Comment

    1. Four four two on

      In this friendly game against Rusia.. my eyes are firmly on Boniface. If he fails to prove himslef again then i stsrt a movement operation drop bonice #. I ve seen what Dessers is capable of . In my opinion SE handlers need to apologize for not playing Dessers in competitive games. I blieve strongly he will hv made a difference for us wen Oshimen was absence..He is that good.

      Reply
