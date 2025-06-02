Been In Super Eagles For Five Years Without An Official Game Hurts –Dessers

Cyriel Dessers has expressed his disappointment that he is yet to feature in a competitive game for the Super Eagles after making his debut five years ago.

Dessers made his Super Eagles debut in a 1-1 friendly draw against Tunisia in October 2020.

He scored his first international goal in another friendly against Algeria just days later.

In the just concluded Unity Cup in London, Dessers scored one of the goals in the 2-1 win against Ghana and provided an assist in the final against Jamaica which ended 2-2. The Super Eagles went on to win 5-4 on penalties.

He has bagged four goals in seven appearances for the three-AFCON winners – all in non-competitive matches.

“It hurts sometimes. It feels disappointing,” the forward said in an interview with ModZero Sports (via ESPN).

“I’ve been in and around the squad for five years now, and I haven’t played an official game yet – just friendlies. I am going to say that hurts.”

He acknowledged that the depth of Nigeria’s attacking talent has been a factor, but admitted his disappointment at being overlooked for competitive matches, including the last two Africa Cup of Nations (2021, 2023) tournaments where he belived he deserved a call-up.

“There are always a lot of different factors,” he said. “You have a few strikers, for example Victor Osimhen who is the clear number one, and it always depends on form, on choices, on personal opinion.

“But I would say the two Afcons I missed out on really hurt because I felt like at that time with my form I had a place in the squad. But it’s a big country, there’s a lot of competition, we have a lot of good strikers.

“I am not making the choices, the only thing I can do is perform, score my goals at my club, show that I am ready and when called up, show what I can do for the team and how I can help the team with goals and also with hard work and dedication.”

The Rangers striker is hoping that he will be called up to Nigeria’s squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in September.

He added: “I’m hoping to get a call up in September, I will do everything to get a call up in September and finally get the chance to play an official game, meet the fans and make one of my dreams come true.”



