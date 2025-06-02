WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons Ready To Dethrone South Africa — Ordega

Francisca Ordega is optimistic the Super Falcons will reclaim the title at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Falcons were dethroned by the Banyana Banyana of South Africa at the last edition of the competition.

Justine Madugu’s side are among the 12 teams that will compete for the ultimate prize at the WAFCON 2024 finals which will be hosted by Morocco in July.

The nine-time champions are drawn in Group B with Tunisia, Botswana and Algeria.

Ordega,who has won the WAFCON title four times with the Super Falcons in the past is adamant they can emerge Africa’s best again.

Read Also:Another Milestone Achieved: FirstBank Disburses ₦1Bn In One Day Through Agent Credit Scheme

“I think we want to win, nobody go to battle with the intension of losing, everybody want to win,” the Al-Shabab of Saudi Arabia winger declared in a short video posted on Super Falcons X account.

“Other countries are going there to win, that should be at the back of our minds as well that this is what we want to do.

“Some of the young girls in the team have not tasted victory before, so they don’t know want it is like. I believe they have a lot of fight in them.

” We lost the title to South Africa at the last edition, but this time around we want the title back. It is important for the new players to have that feeling too.”

By Adeboye Amosu



