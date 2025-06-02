Salah Wins Liverpool’s Men’s Player Of The Season Award For Fifth Time

Mohamed Salah has won Liverpool’s Standard Chartered Men’s Player of the Season award for the fifth time.

Yet another stellar campaign from the Egyptian saw him help propel the Reds to a second Premier League title of his career by registering 29 goals and 18 assists – tallies that also earned him a record-equalling fourth Golden Boot and a second Playmaker accolade.

He was duly named Premier League Player of the Season for 2024-25 and also scooped the FWA Footballer of the Year prize.

And Salah, who scored 34 goals and provided 23 assists across all competitions, has now won the club’s Men’s Player of the Season award for the second campaign in a row and fifth time in his eight years at Anfield, having also done so in 2017-18, 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2023-24.

The No.11’s incredible form throughout 2024-25 saw him win the Standard Chartered Men’s Player of the Month prize on four occasions and the Player of the Match award 14 times.

Typically, he began the season with a goal and an assist in Liverpool’s 2-0 win at Ipswich Town on the opening weekend.

In netting a brace in the 6-3 victory at Tottenham Hotspur just before Christmas, he moved beyond Billy Liddell to fourth place in the club’s all-time top scorers list and by early March he had leapfrogged Gordon Hodgson to go third.

Salah signed a new contract in April and made his 400th appearance for Liverpool in the penultimate game of the campaign, at Brighton & Hove Albion.

He ended 2024-25 with 245 goals for the club – 40 shy of Roger Hunt in second place on the top scorers list.

Salah is now fifth in the Premier League’s all-time scorers list. His total of 186 goals in the competition means he goes into next season one behind Andrew Cole in fourth.



