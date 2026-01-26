Besiktas, FC Porto Chase Terem Moffi

Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi is on the radar of Turkish Super Lig giants Besiktas and Portuguese outfit FC Porto, reports Completesports.com.

Moffi is pushing to leave Ligue 1 outfit, OGC before the end of current transfer window.

The 26-year-old was assaulted by the club’s fans last November following their 3-1 defeat to his former club, Lorient.

The striker has not make an appearance for Nice since the incident.

Read Also:‘I Told Him To Be Free’ — Dyche Reveals Man-To-Man Chat With Awoniyi

Moffi has already initiated process for his contract to be terminated.

Besiktas have lined up him up as replacement for Tammy Abraham, who is set to join Premier League club, Aston Villa.

Porto have also identified him as a target to strengthen their attack.

Moffi has scored twice in 10 league appearances for Nice this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



