‘Boniface Made His Mark’ — Werder Bremen Coach Speaks On Forward’s Debut

Werder Bremen head coach Horst Steffen has heaped plaudits on Victor Boniface following his impressive debut for the club,reports Completesports.com.

Boniface registered an assist in Werder Bremen’s 4-0 victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach last weekend.

It was their first win in the Bundesliga this season.

Steffen expressed satisfaction with the forward’s contribution in the game.

“He (Boniface) can continue, and we can continue to be happy. We’re happy that he’s here and has already made his mark,” Steffen was quoted by Weltski.

“I’m happy to take this atmosphere with me and show it. But we have to do a lot against Freiburg to ensure this positive atmosphere continues.”

Boniface linked up with the Greens from Bayer Leverkusen on a season-long loan on deadline day.

By Adeboye Amosu




