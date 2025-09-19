Ex-Chelsea Star Hails Iheanacho’s Character At Celtic

Former Chelsea defender Tom Boyd believes Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho is gradually getting back to his best at Celtic.



Recall that the Nigerian international scored a last-gasp penalty as Celtic returned to the top of the Scottish Premiership on Sunday with a 2-1 win against Kilmarnock.

In a chat with stv.tv, Boyd lauded Iheanacho’s calmness and confidence to score his debut via a penalty.



“For Iheanacho to step up on his debut and take a penalty to win the game in the last minute says a lot about his character.



“In previous games our penalties haven’t been too great, so hopefully it can be a light to spread through the club at this moment in time.”



