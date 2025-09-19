Close Menu
    Bet with Pinnacle
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Ex-Chelsea Star Hails Iheanacho’s Character At Celtic

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Ex-Chelsea Star Hails Iheanacho's Character At Celtic
    Iheanacho celebrates scoring a goal

    Former Chelsea defender Tom Boyd believes Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho is gradually getting back to his best at Celtic.

    Recall that the Nigerian international scored a last-gasp penalty as Celtic returned to the top of the Scottish Premiership on Sunday with a 2-1 win against Kilmarnock.

    Read Also:2026 WCQ: SAFA Confirms Contact From FIFA Over Investigation Into Mokoena’s Suspension Saga

    In a chat with stv.tv, Boyd lauded Iheanacho’s calmness and confidence to score his debut via a penalty.

    “For Iheanacho to step up on his debut and take a penalty to win the game in the last minute says a lot about his character.

    “In previous games our penalties haven’t been too great, so hopefully it can be a light to spread through the club at this moment in time.”


    Share.
    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.