2026 WCQ: SAFA Confirms Contact From FIFA Over Investigation Into Mokoena’s Suspension Saga

The South African Football Association (SAFA) Chief Executive officer Lydia Monyepao has confirmed they have received communication from FIFA over the Teboho Mokoena suspension investigation.

Bafana Bafana look set to be docked three points with a major goal difference swing, as their 2-0 win over Lesotho looks set to be declared a 3-0 defeat after Mokoena was fielded whilst he was ineligible to play due to an accumulation of yellow cards suspension.

It appeared as if South Africa were off the hook and coasting to qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after Lesotho failed to file a protest within the 48 hour window period, but FIFA have now launched an official investigation in which a precedent has been set of nations losing points after the incident.

“We have received communication from FIFA about the investigation they have launched in terms of the Lesotho match that Teboho Mokoena was fielded, we received it yesterday,” Monyepao said (via Idiski Times) at the launch of the Shield, Vaseline sponsorship event on Thursday.

“So we’re preparing our response to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee which is ultimately required of us as an association…”

SAFA, despite Benin potentially moving top on goal difference, feels there’s nothing to be worried about at this stage – as matters remain in their own hands in the final qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in October.

“Look we’re not really worried about that, I think our focus right now is to ensure Bafana Bafana gets maximum points, come October, because whatever happens, whether there is docking of points or whatever, if we get six points come October, nothing else matters.

“It’s all about Bafana Bafana getting to USA, Mexico and Canada [in the FIFA World Cup] in 2026.”



