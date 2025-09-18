2026 WCQ: FIFA Opens Case Against South Africa Over Mokoena Eligibility

The Federation of International Football Association, FIFA, has officially opened disciplinary proceedings against the South African Football Association,SAFA, and Teboho Mokoena, reports Completes ports.com.

According to FIFA, Mokoena, who plays for South African club, Mamelodi Sundowns was fielded by Bafana Bafana while under suspension in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Crocodiles of Lesotho on 21 March, 2025.

Hugo Broos’ side won the matchday five encounter played in Polokwane City 2-0.

Read Also:2026 WCQ: Why Bafana May Not Be Punished By FIFA –South African Lawyer

Mokoena had earlier accumulated two yellow cards against Squirrels of Benin Republic, and Warriors of Zimbabwe, which, under FIFA rules, triggered a one-match ban.

According to SABC, FIFA confirmed that both the player and the association face charges of breaching several disciplinary regulations, including the fielding of an ineligible player.

The case has been referred to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, with SAFA and Mokoena given six days to submit their response.

If found guilty, South Africa could be forced to forfeit result of the match, which would hand Lesotho a 3-0 victory.

By Adeboye Amosu



