    Ajibade, Ohale Hail Former Super Falcons Captain Ebi

    Adeboye Amosu

    Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade, and defender Osinachi Ohale has hailed former captain of the team Onome Ebi, reports Completesports.com.

    Ebi announced her retirement from professional football on Wednesday.

    The Big Announcement

    “Today, I officially retire from professional football. The journey has been filled with challenges, victories, and lessons that shaped me into who I am today. Though I hang up my boots, my purpose in the game continues — to give back, to guide, and to be a voice for players across Africa and beyond. Thank you,” the centre-back wrote on X.

    Ajibade, Ohale On Ebi

    Ajibade, and Ohale celebrated the veteran defender on the social media.

    “Congratulations on a fantastic career Ebi Onome
    We wish you all the best for the future!, Ajibade wrote on X.

    Ohale wrote: “Happy retirement my able 5 @onosky5, I pray that this new chapter brings you lots of success and wins ❤️❤️.”

    Glittering Career

    The 42-year-old is Super Falcons’ most capped player with 109 appearances.
    Ebi won the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations four times with the Super Falcons.

    She is the only first African footballer to feature in six FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments.

    By Adeboye Amosu


