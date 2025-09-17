Onome Ebi Announces Retirement From Professional Football

Former Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi has announced her retirement from professional football.

Ebi made the announcement on her X handle on Wednesday.

““Today, I officially retire from professional football,” she wrote. The journey has been filled with challenges, victories, and lessons that shaped me into who I am today. Though I hang up my boots, my purpose in the game continues — to give back, to guide, and to be a voice for players.”

Ebi played for Bayelsa Queens FC in the Nigerian Women’s Championship before moving to Piteå IF and Djurgårdens IF in Sweden.

She then played for Turkish sides Düvenciler Lisesispor and Ataşehir Belediyespor at the First League.

She made her Champions League debut in August 2012 while playing for Ataşehir Belediyespor.

Ebi made her Super Falcons debut in 2003 and currently holds the record for the most caps for Nigeria, making 109 appearances for the team.

On 6 July 2019, she became the first African Footballer to play in five Fifa World Cup Tournaments, taking part in the 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015, 2019 editions of the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Ebi was also a member of the Nigerian squad in the 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018 editions of the African Women’s Championship, winning the tournament four times in 2010, 2014 2016 and 2018.

On 16 June 2023, she was included in the 23-player Nigerian squad for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

By appearing as a substitute in Nigeria’s 3–2 victory over Australia at 40 years and 50 days, she became the first African player, male or female, to play in six world cup tournaments.

By James Agberebi



