2026 WCQ: Zimbabwe To Play Home Game Against South Africa In Botswana

Zimbabwe will host South Africa next month for their penultimate Group C 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

This is according to South African newspaper City Press (via soccer24.co.zw)

The Warriors, forced to play their “home” matches outside the country due to the lack of CAF-approved stadiums in Zimbabwe, have previously hosted most of their home games in South Africa.

For this Group C clash, however, they will shift their base to Botswana.

The change of venue aims to avoid controversy over granting South Africa a “home advantage” while playing away from home.

Bafana Bafana are eyeing a win to strengthen their World Cup qualification hopes.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe, already eliminated from the competition, will treat the match as part of their preparations for the 2025 AFCON finals in Morocco in December.

Further details, including the specific stadium in Botswana that will host the encounter, are yet to be confirmed by the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA).

Aside from Zimbabwe Lesotho is another team that play their home matches in South Africa.

They will host Nigeria’s Super Eagles in South Africa in next month’s qualifiers.



