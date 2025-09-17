Ejiofor: Super Eagles Players Not Showing Good Attitude To Qualify For 2026 World Cup

Former Nigerian international Eric Ejiofor has disclosed that the Super Eagles players have not shown enough hunger and commitment in their quest to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup Hopes Hanging By A Thread

Recall that the Super Eagles’ failure to secure maximum points away to South Africa in Bloemfontein leaves Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup hopes hanging by a thread.



With two matches left to play in the group, Nigeria are 6 points behind South Africa who are topping Group C with 17 points, while the Super Eagles are on 11 points alongside Benin Republic who have a match at hand.

Super Eagles’ Lack Of Commitment

Reacting to the development, Ejiofor, who was at the 2002 World Cup, told Brila FM that the players are yet to exhibit the passion of a team that is willing to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.



“How do we want to qualify for the World Cup? Where is the opportunity? We didn’t use it. When the chance is very slim, we want to start hoping and praying. From day one, we weren’t serious about it. I don’t think the players understand they are competing to play in the World Cup. It is so sad because their attitude towards the game isn’t encouraging.



“Many of them haven’t gone to the World Cup in their career, and this would have been the first time. I don’t know what they were thinking. Let’s remove the aspect of the Nigerian Football Federation, we know they have their own issues, but you, the player, must think about your future and career. Most players get big contracts after the World Cup.

“Imagine the attitude of coming to the team camp, some enter on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to just do only two trainings, and you want to play a match. It’s not possible, and you don’t work like that. Football is teamwork, we aren’t playing as a team, and I won’t keep my hope. I have already removed from my mind the idea that we will go to the World Cup.



“Imagine the two games, how are we sure we can win them? Remember, we had a few games earlier, and we had hoped for good outcomes to keep us in contention.”



