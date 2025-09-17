Spain Threatens To Boycott 2026 FIFA World Cup If Israel Qualifies

Spanish government officials have suggested they could withdraw their national team from the 2026 World Cup, despite Spain preparing to head to the USA, Mexico, and Canada next year as one of the favourites for glory, GIVEMESPORT reports.

The European champions are already among the bookmakers’ frontrunners and look set to qualify comfortably, having won their first two matches of the campaign.

It’s not hard to see why they are held in such high regard. Luis de la Fuente’s side is stacked with talent across the pitch. While teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has rightly stolen the spotlight after delivering a Ballon d’Or-contending season in 2024/25, La Roja also boast stars such as Rodri, Nico Williams, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella, and Pedri.

Yet, political tensions on the global stage have prompted the Spanish FA to open talks over a potential boycott, casting doubt on their participation and threatening to plunge next summer’s showpiece tournament into chaos.

PSOE, Spain’s current governing political party, are not ruling out boycotting the showpiece international tournament in protest at the possibility of Israel also taking part across the pond.

Israel currently sit third in their qualifying group but have a strong chance of securing at least a play-off spot. They are six points behind group leaders Norway but level on points with second-placed Italy, with three games remaining.

Only the group winner qualifies automatically for the World Cup, while second place could secure a play-off spot depending on results in other groups. Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has called for Israel to be excluded from international sports competitions over its actions in Gaza.

Earlier this week, Sanchez said Israel should be treated the same way as Russia, which was banned from international competition by FIFA and UEFA following its invasion of Ukraine in 2022. He told representatives of his Socialist Workers’ Party:”Israel cannot continue to use any international platform to whitewash its image.”

Echoing Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Patxi Lopez – a spokesperson for the Socialist Group in Spanish Congress – urged sports associations to “exclude” Israel from competitions, as was done with Russia, who remain the only nation banned from the World Cup.

When asked if Spain would withdraw if Israel are permitted to play, he said, as per Okdiario: “we’ll consider it later” and that a request could be made “at the appropriate time” if no action is taken. Spanish Sports Minister Pilar Alegria also supported exclusion, saying:

“Sport is not, and cannot be, an island independent of what happens in the real world, especially when that real world tells us that human rights are being destroyed.”



