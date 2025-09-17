Aribo Should Have Left Southampton This Summer --Garba

Former Nigerian international Ahmed Garba has faulted Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo’s decision not to leave Southampton during the summer transfer window.



Aribo, who made 32 appearances and scored three goals for Soton before the team was relegated from the Premier League last season, is yet to start for Southampton this season in the Championship.



Speaking with Footy-Africa, Yaro-Yaro, as he’s fondly called in his playing era, stated that the Nigerian international should have followed in the footsteps of Paul Onuachu, who joined Turkish club Trabzonspor this summer.

“Personally, I wanted Aribo to leave the club when they were relegated, but since that did not work, it is important he gets reintegrated into the team and starts playing football again,” Garba told Footy-Africa in an exclusive interview.



“It is not good for a footballer to be on the sidelines, even though I understand why it happened. But it is also important that he starts playing again, as staying out for a long time is not good for him. Look at Onuachu, who left them and is now settled playing football in Turkey, but Aribo has not even played one game this season from what I gathered.



“He is a good and creative player who will do well for Southampton if they give him the chance. I know he will have to work extra hard to get into the team, but I believe in his ability.”



