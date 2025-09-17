UCL: Osimhen Omitted From Galatasaray Squad For Eintracht Frankfurt Clash

Victor Osimhen has been omitted from Galatasaray’s squad for Thursday night’s UEFA Champions League away clash against Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt, reports Completesports.com.

The Turkish Super Lig champions listed 23 players for the encounter which hold at the Deutsche Bank Park.

Osimhen picked up an injury in Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Amavubi of Rwanda two weeks ago.

The 26-year-old was replaced around the half hour mark by Panathinaikos striker, Cyriel Dessers.

Osimhen missed Nigeria’s subsequent game against Bafana Bafana of South Africa due to the injury.

The injury also. forced the powerful forward to miss the Yellow and Reds league clash with Eyupspor last weekend.

Head coach Okan Buruk will now bank of experienced hitman Mauro Icardi to deliver the goods for his side in Osimhen’s absence.

By Adeboye Amosu



