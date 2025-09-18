NPFL: ‘Kun Khalifat Have Crossed The Hard Lines, Better Days Ahead’ – Anaemena

Ifeanyi Anaemena, a former Super Eagles defender and Sporting Director of newly promoted NPFL side, Kun Khalifat, has exclusively told Completesports.com that the ‘Pride of Imolites’ are primed for greater things after their hard-fought 3-1 win against El-Kanemi Warriors at the weekend.

Anaemena described the triumph as a “sweet materialisation” of the team’s hard work after their initial winless run of three games in their NPFL debut season. He insisted that the victory marks a turning point in their elite league campaign.

Building Momentum For Shooting Stars Clash

“We’ve just finished training as we speak now. We are preparing for our next game away to Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) in Ibadan this weekend,” began the former Enyimba, FC Ifeanyi Ubah and Remo Stars defender.

“The team is now in a more confident mood after our win against El-Kanemi Warriors on Sunday. The victory could have come earlier than week four, given the players’ high performance in the previous three games, but whatever the case, no time is late. We’ve finally had the turning point we expected.

Read Also:CAFCC: Abia Warriors Suffer Double Blow As Ijoma, Ojonougba Exit Before Djoliba Clash

“We hope to consolidate on that in subsequent games and throughout the season going forward.”

From Early Struggles To Breakthrough Win

Kun Khalifat held Rangers to a scoreless draw on the opening day of the 2025/2026 NPFL season in Enugu. However, Obinna Uzor’s charges suffered a 2-1 home defeat against defending champions, Remo Stars, before losing 2-0 away to Kwara United in a matchday three clash.

They bounced back with an emphatic 3-1 victory over 2025 President Federation Cup winners, El-Kanemi Warriors — a result that Anaemena believes signals better days ahead.

Anaemena Credits Players And Management

“We’ve crossed the initial hard lines and with the players’ work rate, their commitment, and the tireless efforts of the club’s CEO, I believe the coming days will be better,” concluded the Kun Khalifat Sporting Director.

By Sab Osuji



