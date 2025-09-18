2025 U-20 W/Cup: Flying Eagles Begin Training In Santiago

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have settled down in Santiago, Chile for their final preparations ahead of the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, reports Completesports.com.

The seven-time African champions had their first training session at the Cancha Liga Training Pitch in Santiago.

The session, which lasted for two hours, was supervised by head coach Aliyu Zubairu.

They had a recovery session in the morning at their Le Meridien Hotel base.

The Flying Eagles will take on Chile in a friendly on Saturday.

Nigeria will also do battle with Australia in another friendly next week Tuesday.

The West Africans will begin their campaign at the U-20 World Cup against Norway on Monday, 29 September.

Colombia and Saudi Arabia are the other countries in the group.

By Adeboye Amosu



