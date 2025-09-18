UCL: Onyedika On Target As Club Brugge Thrash Monaco, Tella Missing In Leverkusen Draw Vs Copenhagen

Super Eagles midfielder Raphael Onyedika was at his best mettle as he scored a goal in Club Brugge’s 4-1 win over Monaco in today’s Champions League game.



The Nigerian international, who was expected to leave the club this summer, doubled Club Brugge’s lead in the 38th minute.



This was after Nicolo Tresoldi had given the host the early lead in the 32nd minute with a cool finish.



Hans Vanaken made it 3-0 in the 42nd minute before Diakhon netted Club Brugge’s fourth in the 75th minute.



However, Monaco scored a consolation goal in the 91st minute through Ansu Fati.



In the other game, Super Eagles winger Nathan Tella was missing in action as Bayer Leverkusen played out a 2-2 draw against Copenhagen.

The Danish hosts got the perfect start after nine minutes when Jordan Larsson met Elias Achouri’s cross to score and light up the Parken Stadium.



Leverkusen pulled level from a free kick as Alejandro Grimaldo curled the ball over the wall into the net off the underside of the bar.



The visitors’ relief was short-lived, however, as Robert restored Copenhagen’s lead five minutes later with a precise low header from a cross.



Leverkusen pressed for another equalizer, and in stoppage time substitute Claudio Echeverri broke into the box, and his attempted cross deflected off Hatzidiakos into the net.



